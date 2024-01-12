Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.71.
Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.2 %
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after acquiring an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 952,214 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,801,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 365,461 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
