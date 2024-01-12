Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Silver Range Resources Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.08.

About Silver Range Resources

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

