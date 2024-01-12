Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

