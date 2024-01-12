Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 81,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 325,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $902.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sinclair by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

