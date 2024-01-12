SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.60.

SITE stock opened at $157.83 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $105,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

