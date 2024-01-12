Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

SIX opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 70,502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.