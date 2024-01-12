Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SOT.UN

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

About Slate Office REIT

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.01. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49.

(Get Free Report

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.