SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.84 million. SMART Global also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SGH opened at $20.59 on Friday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on SMART Global

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SMART Global by 293.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SMART Global by 308.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.