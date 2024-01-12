SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.0 million. SMART Global also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.59 on Friday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

