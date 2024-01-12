Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.28.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $195.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 535,265 shares of company stock worth $102,070,412. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

