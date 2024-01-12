Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

