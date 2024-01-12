Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
