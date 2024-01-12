Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.