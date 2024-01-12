SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 96,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 31,860 shares.The stock last traded at $132.51 and had previously closed at $132.42.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average is $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

