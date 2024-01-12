SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

