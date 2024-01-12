SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

