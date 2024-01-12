SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 2.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,699,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,905,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,046,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

