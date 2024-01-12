Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Up 4.8%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.47. 1,073,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,134,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

