SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 522,571 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

