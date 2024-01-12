STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 165.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.45 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $59,209,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 160.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,228,000 after acquiring an additional 605,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

