STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 165.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,963. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAG Industrial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.