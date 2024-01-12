Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

SXI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $143.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Standex International in the second quarter worth $235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Standex International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

