State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.