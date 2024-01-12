State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

