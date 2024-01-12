State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

