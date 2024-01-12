State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.96 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,818,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

