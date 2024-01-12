State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

