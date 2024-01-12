State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 15,600 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

