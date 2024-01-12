State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.