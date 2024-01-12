State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $213.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

