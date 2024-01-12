Status Price Tops $0.0412 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $159.58 million and $7.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00018508 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,011.30 or 1.00007295 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00238488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010901 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010568 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,392,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,392,539.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0413326 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $7,884,666.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

