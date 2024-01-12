Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $15.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $11.24 on Monday. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $498.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.97.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hut 8 by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hut 8 by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

