StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.66 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 1.42.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 85,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $472,961.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 918,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

