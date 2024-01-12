StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $8.70.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.