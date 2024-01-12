StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

