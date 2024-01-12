StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 2.3 %

MediciNova stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MediciNova by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

