StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Down 2.3 %
MediciNova stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
