StockNews.com Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.86.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.0 %

BLDR opened at $167.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $171.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.47.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.