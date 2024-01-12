StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
NYSE:IDN opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.72.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
