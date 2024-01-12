StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NYSE:IDN opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intellicheck

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Intellicheck by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellicheck by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.