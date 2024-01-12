StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SPLP opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

