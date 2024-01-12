StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:SPLP opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
