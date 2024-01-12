StockNews.com Lowers Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

