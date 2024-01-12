StockNews.com Upgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

AVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

AVA stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 21.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avista by 41,325.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 148.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

