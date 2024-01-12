StockNews.com Upgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

BBW has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $320.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,771.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 240,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

