StockNews.com Upgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.18.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

