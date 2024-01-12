StockNews.com Upgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

