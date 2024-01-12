Stratis One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.38 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $165.85 million and $26.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.07 or 0.05796291 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00028183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00023133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,052,860 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.