Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26.38 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $165.85 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.07 or 0.05796291 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00028183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00023133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,052,860 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

