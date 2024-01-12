Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $308.99 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $309.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.