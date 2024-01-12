Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,854 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.