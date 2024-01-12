Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 7,046 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

