Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $290.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

