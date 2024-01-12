Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,107 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

