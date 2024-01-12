Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,294 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.09 and a 52 week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

